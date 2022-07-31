Austinites mourn loss of local radio legend John Aielli

Austinites are mourning the loss of local radio legend John Aielli.

The veteran KUT broadcaster died Sunday morning, leaving behind a decades-long legacy—on and off the air. He was 76.

Aielli’s career spanned more than 70 years at KUT and KUTX. His style was described by the station as "fearless and improvisational."

He began his career at KUT 90.5 in 1966, as a part-time announcer. But before long, his voice would dominate the airwaves. In 1970, his six-hour show was named "Eklektikos"—and the rest was history.

So much more than a DJ, Aielli became known for his interviews—from Dan Rather to Matthew McConaughey.

For more than 30 years, he led KUT’s holiday sing-along in Downtown Austin.

But Aielli wasn’t just a broadcaster, he was a fan. Aielli was featured on FOX 7 not once but twice about his love for the sci-fi show the X-Files—first in 1997, and most recently with Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne in 2016.

That same year, Aielli marked 50 years on the air, with the City of Austin proclaiming September 1, 2016 "John Aielli Day." He stepped back from regular hosting duties in 2020, following a stroke.

In a statement Sunday, KUTX Program Director Matt Reilly said: "John was an Austin treasure and an indelible part of so many lives here in Austin. His unique perspective on the world made being with John a joy. Our lives are less interesting with him gone."