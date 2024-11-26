Expand / Collapse search

Austin makes top 30 most sinful cities in America

Published  November 26, 2024 1:45pm CST
Austin
AUSTIN - Austin is the 26th-most sinful city in America for 2024, according to a study by WalletHub. More than 180 U.S. cities were compared using 37 indicators of vices and illicit behavior. The data ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of entertainment establishments per capita.

Austin wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Houston is the second-most sinful city in America, according to the study. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio all make the list before Austin. There are a total of 16 Texas cities that made the list.

Of the 182 cities studied, 16 of them were in Texas. Here are how those cities ranked:

2. Houston, TX 
9. Dallas, TX 
23. San Antonio, TX 
26. Austin, TX 
70. Fort Worth, TX 
90. Corpus Christi, TX 
100. Garland, TX 
103. El Paso, TX 
104. Arlington, TX 
106. Grand Prairie, TX 
114. Irving, TX 
116. Lubbock, TX 
147. Plano, TX 
150. Amarillo, TX 
169. Brownsville, TX 
171. Laredo, TX 

In-Depth Look at the Most Sinful Cities in 2024

1. Las Vegas, NV

Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas tops the list of the most sinful cities in 2024. The study shows Las Vegas to have the most casinos per capita, the most entertainment options per capita, the third-most fraud and identity theft complaints per capita, and a very high Google search for plastic surgery procedures. 

2. Houston, TX

Houston is the second-most sinful place in the U.S. for 2024, with the fifth-highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita and some of the highest Google search interest for terms relating to pornography, strip clubs and affairs. Houston also has the 22nd-highest violent crime rate in the country and the 30th-highest number of aggravated assaults per capita. It also had the seventh-highest number of mass shootings between Jan. 2022 and July 2024. Houston also has the 19th-most drunk driving fatalities per capita, the 8th-highest share of residents with gambling problems, and some of the highest Google search interest for plastic surgery. 

3. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is the third-most sinful city in the U.S., because it has the third-highest share of students bullied in school and the seventh-most hate crimes per capita. It also had the 11th-most mass shootings between January 2022 and July 2024. It also ranks third because only 24 percent of residents volunteer, which is the fifth-lowest percentage in the country. The study shows that Los Angeles residents search Google more than most in other cities for topics relating to lust and vanity, like pornography, affairs and plastic surgery. 

Most Sinful Cities in America

 
Overall Rank*CityWalletHub Vice IndexAnger & Hatred RankJealousy RankExcesses & Vices RankGreed RankLust RankVanity RankLaziness Rank
1Las Vegas, NV60.82288901369
2Houston, TX54.435051104917114
3Los Angeles, CA53.791935164924182
4Atlanta, GA53.569110416921064
5Philadelphia, PA52.55235287112131
6Denver, CO52.391418334181586
7Phoenix, AZ51.81596659695432
8Miami, FL51.181027152999514
9Dallas, TX51.163210891106994
10St. Louis, MO49.56822163344542
11Cleveland, OH48.2841213152203526
12New York, NY48.05331001751137329
13Orlando, FL48.04116851681514118
14North Las Vegas, NV47.781441649198225
15Memphis, TN47.436481182912623
16Chicago, IL47.3946501388316880
17Baton Rouge, LA47.237116961113820
18New Orleans, LA45.922119762399034
19Baltimore, MD45.22154416148136553
20Birmingham, AL44.811384149658547
21Detroit, MI44.6912289156211574
22Richmond, VA44.6710551079594771
23San Antonio, TX44.6185348139192762
24Portland, OR43.93433797221441179
25Pittsburgh, PA43.79369938588111147
26Austin, TX43.647157129671713173
27Tampa, FL43.631156383102101781
28Nashville, TN43.44388011105332679
29Fort Lauderdale, FL43.14412102931135257
30San Diego, CA42.6213612816171322133
31Knoxville, TN42.553512021391201689
32Wilmington, DE42.527797570174717
33Charleston, WV42.5031371575768111
34Washington, DC42.4854267952876178
35Henderson, NV42.461571416017410917
36Sacramento, CA42.44167910732943693
37Charlotte, NC42.341042394122232074
38Columbus, OH42.183447411363734107
39Billings, MT42.05561125187980110
40Reno, NV42.0568135579475767
41Little Rock, AR42.02232020170389859
42Cincinnati, OH41.897892398732555
43Rapid City, SD41.873015398141213345
44Seattle, WA41.672040169782723177
45Minneapolis, MN41.528869122313124163
46Tempe, AZ41.244531123137823028
47San Bernardino, CA41.18248525349914016
48Dover, DE41.1163241051041591023
49Jacksonville, FL41.061015221154303158
50Kansas City, MO41.01177743904470139
51Wichita, KS40.74721393018533299
52Mobile, AL40.6544943181675419
53San Francisco, CA40.636429162912519175
54Akron, OH40.59297522159416756
55Scottsdale, AZ40.5211890156389012123
56Toledo, OH40.514911751333610510
57Indianapolis, IN40.41378124175184396
58Columbia, SC40.32695118881068613
59Shreveport, LA39.78546114157788718
60Fort Smith, AR39.674213860482611425
61Tucson, AZ39.57818728135584815
62Salt Lake City, UT39.3313541371634039171
63Vancouver, WA39.285249807711542172
64Gulfport, MS38.9811286501745143103
65Louisville, KY38.927011623161553344
66Chattanooga, TN38.752673341451038283
67Aurora, CO38.717958461113813661
68Montgomery, AL38.697415731762413730
69Salem, OR38.603114176211307776
70Fort Worth, TX38.46129211031516428101
71Charleston, SC38.466282658212129142
72Glendale, AZ38.4410062291009711021
73Springfield, MO38.3848102421427049102
74Oklahoma City, OK38.374014292167423727
75Huntington, WV38.11571731972100881
76Milwaukee, WI38.0922911216048103155
77Fayetteville, NC38.0060482612866117140
78Tacoma, WA37.81183664130134116148
79Colorado Springs, CO37.55618969106876197
80Missoula, MT37.3186144364158127152
81Jackson, MS37.305565354712616848
82Long Beach, CA37.1114043141241237385
83Boston, MA37.0351105147406358165
84Albuquerque, NM36.99737845155757491
85Buffalo, NY36.7953145441261029722
86Bakersfield, CA36.61113106481325646117
87St. Petersburg, FL36.4710533561581017895
88Norfolk, VA36.4410732324293153161
89Riverside, CA36.289184531211486060
90Corpus Christi, TX36.003916077644615477
91Omaha, NE35.9110912670127695175
91Chandler, AZ35.9113995121611225673
93Huntington Beach, CA35.87141531782416418166
94Fresno, CA35.7876931011018875134
95Tulsa, OK35.489410161171686354
96Anchorage, AK35.4627157958572101162
97Spokane, WA35.30936468107110107156
98Gilbert, AZ35.27126123114140804472
99Oakland, CA35.21252916889176150109
100Garland, TX35.13114251341248616765
101Rochester, NY35.12891143715313940127
102Mesa, AZ35.0212196711461048336
103El Paso, TX34.961031581266522122119
104Arlington, TX34.921322713252135129104
105St. Paul, MN34.78137881193311694158
106Grand Prairie, TX34.6216646106527716670
107Anaheim, CA34.409239148109117141115
108Raleigh, NC34.3296989611112455168
109Hialeah, FL34.29179131591191051448
110Santa Clarita, CA34.25145831632413768131
111Cheyenne, WY34.224713614014143120144
112Des Moines, IA34.201081094012395100128
113Augusta, GA34.1212867171796212837
114Irving, TX33.97167261391259215551
115Sioux Falls, SD33.911061679919112119159
116Lubbock, TX33.86841212713871121174
117Huntsville, AL33.8483134821088911588
117Providence, RI33.8416813110968317235
119Columbus, GA33.8087727417854130113
120Santa Ana, CA33.79119591152417314978
121Stockton, CA33.77651181368011814763
122Newark, NJ33.74134113130561431756
123Nampa, ID33.71951761315710810412
124Greensboro, NC33.6997767215012895145
125Ontario, CA33.63124124663414015938
126Newport News, VA33.5812297634291160124
127Lewiston, ME33.3015017458161701622
128Manchester, NH33.15801621115116911287
129Las Cruces, NM32.91130718413157173100
130Juneau, AK32.76751801122915112352
131Rancho Cucamonga, CA32.6414212915734107118106
132Glendale, CA32.36169681748414279105
133New Haven, CT32.3514870866016017143
134Fargo, ND32.2015213011323131135169
135Peoria, AZ32.111541108811412513884
136Oceanside, CA32.081381191558615093122
137Fontana, CA32.00163150553414114640
138Grand Rapids, MI32.0058152781811095346
139Pembroke Pines, FL31.96180171709314416150
140Tallahassee, FL31.9299604718015796149
141Modesto, CA31.859016411712085108141
142Winston-Salem, NC31.796710887162132142129
143Warwick, RI31.60182163108618192121
144Burlington, VT31.5912010312845136177116
145Jersey City, NJ31.51125132176515216439
146Overland Park, KS31.318215416612165106180
147Plano, TX31.2611745173144171113150
148Honolulu, HI31.09175168171506112533
149Bismarck, ND31.04981701541435184154
150Amarillo, TX30.871111566216550131167
151Lexington-Fayette, KY30.85127159391778489126
152Lincoln, NE30.79123166919712799111
153Durham, NC30.6915310410030172152135
154Irvine, CA30.66159741812415591164
155Chesapeake, VA30.6416210712542147139132
156Garden Grove, CA30.571435616710316217692
157Santa Rosa, CA30.551161791531517566138
158Oxnard, CA30.1215615113573154124120
159Moreno Valley, CA30.101581279311713318066
160Aurora, IL30.091641401276816618141
161Cedar Rapids, IA29.941491657911514569151
162Virginia Beach, VA29.9317612213313412962170
163San Jose, CA29.9311013317916511450153
164Chula Vista, CA29.761611481507514915698
165Worcester, MA29.6216515511813163134143
166Boise, ID29.4313117715114711972112
167Nashua, NH29.2115517815820179132108
168Casper, WY29.196618114311652148157
169Brownsville, TX28.94170175145554917924
170Yonkers, NY28.811711471721291786449
171Laredo, TX28.72173182124543517490
172Portland, ME28.5815117114266153145137
173Fort Wayne, IN28.57133168541826059125
174South Burlington, VT27.9114614316545146182182
175Bridgeport, CT27.401721251445918016968
176West Valley City, UT27.37135146116172161165160
177Cape Coral, FL26.7517414914917396151130
178Madison, WI26.47147161146164167111176
179Pearl City, HI26.341811721771016817869
180Port St. Lucie, FL25.84177115120174156163146
181Fremont, CA25.46160110182112177170136
182Columbia, MD25.041784118074182158181

Notes: *No. 1 = Most Sinful
With the exception of "WalletHub Vice Index," all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

Methodology

WalletHub determined the most sinful cities in America by comparing 182 cities. This includes the 150 most-populated cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. They used seven key dimensions:

  1. Anger & Hatred
  2. Jealousy
  3. Excesses & Vices
  4. Greet
  5. Lust
  6. Vanity
  7. Laziness

They used 37 metrics with corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Each city's weighted average was calculated across all metrics to determine its overall score. 

Anger & Hatred – Total Points: 14.3

  • Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Sex Offenders per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Aggravated Assault Offenses Known to Law Enforcement per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Bullying Rate*: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Hate Groups per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Deaths due to Firearms per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Number of Mass Shootings: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)
  • Presence of Terrorist Attacks: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)Note: This is a binary metric:1 – There was a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.0 – There wasn’t a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.

Jealousy – Total Points: 14.3

  • Thefts per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
  • Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
  • Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Excesses & Vices – Total Points: 14.3

  • Share of Obese Adults: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Fast-Food Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Excessive Drinking: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge and heavy drinking among the adult population.
  • DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of adults who drank ready-to-drink coffee in the past six months.
  • Share of Population Using Marijuana: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of residents aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month.
  • Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)
  • Drug Overdose Deaths: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of deaths due to drug poisoning per 100,000 residents.
  • Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Greed – Total Points: 14.3

  • Casinos per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
  • Charitable Donations as Share of Income: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)
  • Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders*: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Lust – Total Points: 14.3

  • Adult Entertainment Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)
  • Google Search Interest Index for "XXX Entertainment": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for online adult entertainment.
  • Google Search Traffic for the Term "Tinder": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric was used as a proxy for the cities that search Tinder the most.
  • Teen Birth Rate: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of births per 1,000 female residents aged 15 to 19.

Vanity – Total Points: 14.3

  • Tanning Salons per Capita**: Full Weight (~7.15 Points)
  • Google Search Interest Index for "Top 5 Plastic Surgeries": Full Weight (~7.15 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for the five most common plastic surgery procedures (rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, facelift, liposuction, and silicone implants) as a share of the national average.

Laziness – Total Points: 14.3

  • Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
  • Average Weekly Hours Worked: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
  • Volunteer Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
  • Average Daily Time Spent Watching TV*: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)
  • High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: This metric was adjusted by the poverty rate.
  • Disconnected Youth (16-24) Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: Disconnected youth are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor working.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of October 21, 2024 from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Advameg, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, County Health Rankings, TransUnion, Yelp, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri's Updated Demographics (2023 estimates), The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Wm. Robert Johnston, Gun Violence Archive, Google Ads and Tinder.

