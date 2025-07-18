Austin man arrested in connection with woman's death in Colorado

article

An Austin man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Colorado last month.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a body was found near I-25 in Larkspur, Colorado, on June 15.

In coordination with the Austin Police Department, they have arrested 73-year-old Daniel Strong Jr., of Austin, in connection with the death of 65-year-old Brenda Jackson, of Austin.

Brenda Jackson, 65

Strong is in custody in Travis County. He is facing charges of tampering with a dead body.

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help, specifically in Austin, New Mexico, and throughout Colorado, to report any information that may help in the investigation.

Detectives are working to trace the victim’s and suspect’s movements leading up to the incident.

The car believed to be used in the crime is described as a dark gray Honda Odyssey van with the Texas handicap license plate: 1SGSC.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Detective Lewin at llewin@dcsheriff.net or by phone at 303-660-7563

Detective Talmon at mtalmon@dcsheriff.net or by phone at 303-660-7185

What they're saying:

"This arrest is the result of tireless work by our detectives and support teams," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. "We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community members who came forward. Those who called in tips and submitted video footage were absolutely critical in helping us move this case forward."

"We are asking the community to help us fill in the gaps. Even small details can make a big difference in a case like this," Sheriff Weekly added.