Austin police search for suspect who attacked a man causing serious head injuries

Austin police say a man was sleeping when he was violently attacked in Central Austin.

It happened Tuesday, March 28 between 5 and 7:30 a.m. on in the 6800 block of Airport Blvd.

Police got a call from a cyclist in the area who discovered the man bleeding from his head.

Investigators say it appears he had been sleeping on a mat near Airport Blvd. when the violent and unprovoked attack happened.

The attack left the man with a fractured skull and other injuries to his head.

Anyone with any information can anonymously contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.