Austin man charged in 2017 aggravated sex assault apprehended

An Austin man charged in the 2017 aggravated sexual assault of a woman in North Austin has been apprehended.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended 40-year-old Jason "Rider" Park, who was wanted for an aggravated sexual assault in 2017 at the Churchill Crossing Apartments on Thermal Drive.

Jason Park (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

According to court paperwork, Park allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he initially met on a CapMetro bus that left from the intersection of Rundberg Lane and Parkfield.

A fugitive investigation was conducted and Park was apprehended on March 4 in the 1100 block of Weathers Lane in South Austin without incident.

Park was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings with a bond set at one-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.