Austin man charged with murder in December homicide

An Austin man was arrested in Williamson County and has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of another Austin man in December.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says 23-year-old John Paul Rangel was arrested this week for the death of 36-year-old Joseph Neal.

Deputies discovered Neal after responding to a welfare check just after 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop. They found Neal inside a vehicle that was parked inside a garage.

Officials say evidence at the scene revealed Neal's wound was not self-inflicted and so the investigation was changed to murder. TCSO says that while Neal's body was found in Travis County, the investigation revealed the shooting took place in Taylor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter