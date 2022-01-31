Austin man arrested for murdering his father, lived together in truck

A 32-years-old in Austin has been arrested for first-degree murder. Rico Manalang is accused of murdering his father, who he lived with in a 2002 red Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

According to police, 9-1-1 received a call of a man in the street in the 7600 block of Blessing Avenue around 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 23. When first responders with ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Dell Seton where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The Austin Police Department has identified the victim as 59-year-old Joseph Manalang.

Homicide detectives returned to Blessing Avenue in North Austin and learned that Joseph Manalang was experiencing homelessness along with his son, Rico Manalang. They were reportedly living out of Joseph's 2002 red Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

Rico Michael Joseph Manalang's father was pronounced deceased about 3 hours after he was seen with him, and his death is being investigated as suspicious.

Detectives were unable to locate the truck or Rico, Joseph's son. APD sent out a press release on asking for the public's assistance in locating Rico or the truck.

On January 24, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death for Joseph Manalang as blunt force trauma. On January 26, detectives were able to locate Rico Manalang and the truck on East Ben White Boulevard in South Austin.

Detectives believe that Rico Manalang was responsible for his father’s death from evidence seized inside the truck, according to police. Rico Manalang was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. Bond has been set at $1 million.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

