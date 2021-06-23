Austin man sentenced to nearly 20 years for drug trafficking

An Austin man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for his part in a drug trafficking operation in the Austin area.

34-year-old Juan Angel Aguirre, also known as Larry Aguirre, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for supplying traffickers with multiple kilograms of narcotics distributed throughout the Austin area.

The US Attorney's Office says that Aguirre is one of 19 defendants who have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges in connection with this operation. The defendants conspired to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than one kilogram of heroin, methamphetamine, and other narcotics in Austin from December 2016 to September 2019.

During this investigation, authorities seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, seven kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of heroin, and more than $594,000 in cash and assets attributed to this drug trafficking organization.

One defendant, Luis Alberto Mota, Jr, is awaiting sentencing next month. The other 18, including Aguirre, have received prison sentences ranging from nine months to 235 months.

This case resulted from an investigation conducted by the DEA, Austin Police Department, Cedar Park Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, and IRS-CI.