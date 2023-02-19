Runners flood downtown for 2023 Austin Marathon

One of the largest marathons in the country is back.

Runners from all over came specifically to take part of the 2023 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, such as Sumedhj and Calvin who traveled all the way from Canada to run the streets of downtown Austin.

"I'm from Vancouver and I did this as a prep for my full marathon in Chicago," says Sumedhj.

Since early in the morning the streets have been flooded with people cheering on the runners.

"We're very proud of them and everyone that came out today we know it's super tough we've run two marathons ourselves so we wanted to pay it back for everyone who made us laugh while we were suffering," says Paige Mitenthel, who came out to support her friends.

"Austin's been great the energy hear has been really good we loved the energy and loved the entire run it was great to be here," says Sumedhj and Calvin.

Those words of encouragement helped out runners like Sarah who's never ran a marathon before.

"It was great, it was fantastic, there was a lot of hills, it was a little tough but overall there was a lot of cheering people at every hard part so that made it really nice," says Sarah, who ran the half-marathon.

For some people running this marathon is more than just crossing the finish line and getting the medal.

"It's key to stay healthy and a mind set and it's a lot of fun good community here in Austin to run with and communities from all over the country," says runner Dan Harty.

And once the race was over all that Sumedhj and Calvin can think about,

"Drink beer, yes drink beer definitely," says Sumedhj and Calvin.