Austin Marathon runners can get free classic hummus at Aba Austin

Aba Austin is offering a little something extra for Austin Marathon runners to refuel after the race.

The restaurant, located on South Congress Avenue, is offering a complimentary order of their classic hummus to any runner that brings in their Austin Marathon bib any time from Sunday, February 20 to Friday, February 25. The offer is available during all meal periods for dine-in only.

Aba Austin is a Mediterranean restaurant originating from Chicago. Chef CJ Jacobson cooks food with influences from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece.

The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon will be held on February 20 with the start line at 200 Congress Avenue.

