Austin Marathon runners can get free classic hummus at Aba Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Aba Austin is offering a little something extra for Austin Marathon runners to refuel after the race.

The restaurant, located on South Congress Avenue, is offering a complimentary order of their classic hummus to any runner that brings in their Austin Marathon bib any time from Sunday, February 20 to Friday, February 25. The offer is available during all meal periods for dine-in only.

Chicago-based Aba bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Austin

Mediterranean restaurant Aba, from Chicago, is opening a second location in Austin. Chef C.J. Jacobson joined Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne this week to talk about the new place at Austin’s Music Lane.

Aba Austin is a Mediterranean restaurant originating from Chicago. Chef CJ Jacobson cooks food with influences from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece.

The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon will be held on February 20 with the start line at 200 Congress Avenue.

