Austin Marathon: Runners and supporters take over streets

The Brief Austin Marathon held on February 16 Estimated 23,000 runners participated Bradley Makuvire and Janet Rono were men and women marathon winners



Thousands of runners laced up their shoes for the Austin Marathon.

By the numbers:

More than 23,000 runners participated in the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon.

Men's marathon winner Bradley Makuvire finished with a time of 2:18 and women's winner Janet Rono finished in 2:41.

Full results for the marathon, half marathon, 5K and other races can be found here.

What they're saying:

North Carolina resident Allie Oleary flew to Austin to support her best friend Olivia running in the marathon.

"I'm so proud of her. I couldn't be more proud. She's a nurse here on the mother baby floor. She's always working so hard. I'm just so glad, it's important to herself to do this for her," said Oleary.

For some, months of training went into preparing for this race like for seasoned runner Tyler Shirley.

"Usually, it's like 40 to 50 miles a week. So that's like, I don't know, like 4 to 5 hours on your feet throughout a week and like two speed sessions, two speed workouts a week," said runner, Tyler Shirley.

While for others, it was all about the experience like for this group of Texas State University friends.

"Best friends. And this is our first marathon all together. And we are doing a half. And we're so excited. What went into training for this? I'm not going to lie. Absolutely nothing," said runner, Madeline Lacombe.

Dig deeper:

This year’s race was also packed with many Guinness World Record attempts, including fastest marathon dribbling a basketball, fastest marathon wearing blue jeans, and fastest marathon completed in cowboy boots.

You can find more information on the Austin Marathon here.