Austin murder suspect dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

The murder suspect in a Southeast Austin shooting has died at the Travis County Correctional Complex.

31-year-old Anthony Ryan Lilley of Liberty Hill was discovered unresponsive in his cell just before 7 a.m. June 26. He had been booked into the Travis County Jail on June 15 on a murder charge and an out-of-county misdemeanor.

Staff initiated CPR and called EMS, who responded and continued CPR efforts which were ultimately unsuccessful. Lilley was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway and an autopsy was conducted on June 27. The final report is pending toxicology results.

Lilley was arrested for the murder of 35-year-old Travis Ray Clements in the 4100 block of Todd Lane on the night of June 11.

The Austin Police Department says that a woman called 911 to report she had been robbed and shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims: the woman and Clements, her husband who was unresponsive.

Officers and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and Clements was pronounced dead at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. APD says that the couple had their three children in the vehicle with them and the children were taken to a family member by crisis counselors.

The wife was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the couple had driven to this location to meet with a known subject, later identified as Lilley. During that meeting, shots were fired striking both the victims and Lilley left the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.

