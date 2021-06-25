APD identifies victim in Givens Park shooting

The victim in Wednesday night's shooting at Givens Park has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon O. Johnson.

The Austin Police Department says that just before 8:30 p.m. Austin 911 received multiple calls of several shots fired at Givens Park. Callers had reported a person in a car near the tennis courts at the park.

Officers arrived and found a parked vehicle with an unresponsive man, later identified as Johnson, in the driver's seat. Officers removed him from the car and saw he had suffered several gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures until ATCEMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 9 p.m.

The case is currently under investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 41st homicide of 2021.

