Austin named city with 15th biggest homicide rate problem: study

Austin is the city with the 15th biggest homicide rate problem, according to a new WalletHub study.

WalletHub says homicide rates have risen by an average of 10% in 45 U.S. cities between 2021 and 2023, and they're still rising.

According to the study, Austin was ranked 15 out of 45 and was the third Texas city in the list, behind Dallas (#7) and Garland (#14).

The report compared 45 of the most populated US cities based on per capita homicides in the first quarter of 2023, then versus the first quarter of 2021 and 2022, based on data available as of April 20.

Each of three metrics were graded on an 100-point scale and determined using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local crime statistics.

Austin had a total score of 39.82, and ranked out of 45:

26th – Homicides per Capita in Q1 2023

8th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022)

18th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2021)

Memphis; New Orleans; Richmond, Virginia; Washington, DC and Detroit topped the list, with Raleigh; Fort Worth; Atlanta; Omaha; and Norfolk, Virginia rounding out the bottom.

