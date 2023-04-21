US Marshals arrest man for North Austin apartment complex murder

An Austin man has been arrested for a murder at a North Austin apartment complex earlier this week.

US Marshals apprehended 52-year-old Stacey Donnell Easley for the April 18 fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of the North IH-35 southbound service road.

A man in his 20s had been shot and sustained trauma to the head, and despite medical attention from Austin police and ATCEMS, he was pronounced deceased.

Stacey Donnell Easley (US Marshals)

A homicide investigation led investigators to identify Easley as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained on April 20. APD asked for assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and apprehend Easley.

Easley was arrested in the 8800 block of Redfield Lane in Austin without incident and has been booked into the Travis County Jail.