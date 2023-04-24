Man shot, killed in Gaines Creek Greenbelt identified by police

The Austin Police Department has identified a man shot and killed near the Gaines Creek Greenbelt in Southwest Austin last week.

APD says just after 11 a.m. April 20, officers responded to a homeless encampment in a wooded area behind the Best Buy in the 900 block of the W US 290 service road near Sunset Valley.

A man had called 911 and said someone stopped him and told him someone had been shot within the camp. Officers arrived and found 27-year-old John Powers, who had been shot. Powers died at the scene.

Investigators responded to the scene and began to interview witnesses. Several persons of interest were identified.

Powers' death is being investigated as Austin's 25th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.