Austin's new city manager to begin role on May 6

T.C. Broadnax, Austin's new city manager, will assume the role on May 6, after the Austin City Council approved his appointment at their Thursday meeting.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Broadnax to the role on Thursday.

Broadnax was selected for the city manager position by the city council in March.

Broadnax has been the city manager of Dallas since 2017.

He had previously served as city manager of Tacoma, Washington, and also as an assistant city manager in San Antonio.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust placed in me by the City Council. Austin is a vibrant city with immense potential, and I am committed to working tirelessly alongside our dedicated team to ensure its continued growth and prosperity," Broadnax said. "Together, we will navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and build a resilient and inclusive future for all residents. I look forward to serving the people of Austin with a collaborative, transparent, inclusive and equitable approach."