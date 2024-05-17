Austin weather: Seasonal highs and lower humidity Friday

As promised, we got widespread rain on Thursday with some wind damage reports.

The storms are gone, but the clouds are lingering this morning.

We will see some sun later today with seasonal highs and less humidity.

Hotter and drier times are ahead as the weather pattern settles down for the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.