Austin weather: Seasonal highs and lower humidity Friday

By
Published  May 17, 2024 10:07am CDT
Austin weather: Storms clear, cooler temps Friday

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. After today, the heat is on. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - As promised, we got widespread rain on Thursday with some wind damage reports

The storms are gone, but the clouds are lingering this morning. 

We will see some sun later today with seasonal highs and less humidity. 

Hotter and drier times are ahead as the weather pattern settles down for the weekend.

