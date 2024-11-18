Austin’s New Year celebration will be headlined by Third Eye Blind

article

It is never too early to start planning what you are going to do to ring in the new year.

This year, the City of Austin and Visit Austin have announced that Austin's New Year will ring in 2025 with the band Third Eye Blind.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the family-friendly, free, fun night of festivities begins and will go until midnight.

There will be a variety of entertainment, food and beverage vendors, and it will end with a fireworks show.

The vendors will be announced in December.

More information about the entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

The City of Austin will provide updates.

The Source Information in this article is from the City of Austin.



