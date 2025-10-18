Austin 'No Kings' protests: Demonstrations take place

The Brief No Kings protests happening nationwide including in downtown Austin Protest in Austin expected to run from 2 to 5:30 p.m.



Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets nationwide as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement and protests are also happening right here in Central Texas.

The backstory:

The protest is organized by "Hands off Central Texas", an Austin-based civics and first amendment nonprofit.

Today's protest started with a rally at the Capitol at 2 p.m.

The rally featured several speakers, including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar.

Demonstrators walked from the Capitol up Congress Avenue to Auditorium Shores where there were speakers, food trucks, and music.

Dig deeper:

Prior to today, Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of National Guard troopers and DPS troopers ahead of the protest, saying it was to ensure the safety of Texans and their property.

Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed the National Guard members wouldn’t be patrolling the street but would be ready to assist if needed.