Austin metro area no longer fastest growing region in nation: data

The Austin area is no longer the fastest growing region in the country, according to new Census data.

Breaking a 12-year streak as the fastest growing large metro area in the country, Austin and its surrounding communities slipped into second place between 2022 and 2023, according to new Census Bureau estimates.

The Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos Metropolitan Statistical Area added more than 50,000 residents between 2022 and 2023, growing at a rate of 2.1 percent.

"These population estimates show a continued trend of strong and rapid population growth for the Austin metro area even if we're not at the very top of the list," said City of Austin Demographer Lila Valencia.

The city of Austin says the slower growth rate in the region can be attributed to low domestic migration, which the city says is the lowest it has been in the past decade.