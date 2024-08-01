Austin nonprofit is now out $100K after burglary

A nonprofit is trying to regroup after they had thousands of dollars worth of vehicles and equipment stolen from their office.

The mission of TreeFolks is to plant and care for trees.

On Saturday, July 27, they discovered their front gate broken, a truck stolen, and two cars vandalized. Plus, equipment including a lawn mower, weed trimmer, chainsaw, and heavy-duty carts were also taken from storage containers.

"It was an instant of, 'who would do this?'" Andrew Smiley, executive director of TreeFolks said.

This wasn't the first burglary they've dealt with. Smiley says a different truck was stolen a few weeks ago and found wrecked on the side of the road. The nonprofit is now out about $100,000 while gearing up for planting season.

"There's never really a good time for a burglary, but this was not great in terms of what happened," Smiley said. "It was a little deflating, it's a little disheartening."

They've since put up temporary cameras and will be adding more security measures like permanent cameras, stronger locks, and motion lights.

"If we were to find who did this, my hope is that they would find some way, they would find some reform," Smiley said. "Of course, I'm angry at the person, but I also understand that they're probably not in their best place right now."

The burglary took away not just money, but time.

"It distracts our staff from our core purpose. Our staff is now working to get our vehicles repaired. Our staff is having to interact with the sheriff's office to provide information for the police report. We're dealing with the insurance company," Smiley said.

He says they're grateful for the outpouring of positivity.

"What's been pretty uplifting is the amount of community support," he said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirms they are investigating the case.

For more information or to help out, click here.