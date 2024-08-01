Texas search and rescue group helps look for missing people

Many of the missing persons cases FOX 7 Austin has reported on have teams of volunteers helping families search for their loved one.

"Search and Rescue San Antonio Texas" is one of those groups.

Nina Glass, who studied criminal justice in school, started the nonprofit four years ago.

"I wanted to use my schooling and education to do something for my community, because I've always been a volunteer in the community," she said.

There can be dozens of volunteers on a search, and they've helped with over 30 cases across the state. Here are a few:

"We start with a simple radius, we start with 1.2 miles, three miles, five miles, seven miles, 10 miles," Glass said. "We just work our way out. Once we get everything covered in that radius, we'll go to the next set of radius and the next set of radius."

Glass says families often reach out to them.

"The only thing that I require from the family is that they be honest with me from the jump. I need to know any and all information about your missing loved one. I don't care if they're an addict. I don't care if they're a streetwalker or if they're a doctor," she said. "I would like to know the circumstances. The week before that person went missing, leading up to when that person went missing, so we can kind of get an idea of their mindset and different stuff like that."

She hopes their work can bring families a step closer to answers.

"This is just something I've felt in my heart that needed to be done for my community. I just started it, and that's what I did," she said.

