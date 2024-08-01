Austin man sentenced to 40 years for drug trafficking

article

An Austin man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, on July 15, 2023, DPS officers stopped a vehicle driven by 61-year-old William Bryant and found a bag with fentanyl in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed Bryant to be a drug dealer, leading to the execution of a search warrant at his home.

During the search, officers seized a variety of narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, mushrooms, and marijuana. Seven firearms and two stolen motorcycles were also found.

During sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence of Bryant’s role in an aggravated kidnapping that happened six days after the search of Bryant’s home.

"Bryant’s criminal activities posed a serious threat to public safety. Bryant’s guilty plea and lengthy sentence are a significant victory for our community and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in Williamson County," said District Attorney Shawn Dick.

Bryant was sentenced to 40 years in prison and fined $10,000 by a jury after pleading guilty to manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.