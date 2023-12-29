Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting called police on himself: APD

Police have released new details about Tuesday's officer-involved shooting, saying that the initial 911 call bringing officers to the scene was called in by the suspect himself.

At approximately 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, Austin police received a call for service at 1501 East Howard Lane.

Police say a male caller stated "there is a man with a rifle in the middle of the parking lot." The call further reporting that the man was shooting, and he did not know what he was shooting at.

The man described with a rifle was later identified as 63-year-old Konrad Farad Khorshahian.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Khorshahian was the male caller who called 911.

Officers arrived to the scene at approximately 1:25 p.m. As the two officers drove through the parking lot, one of the officers reported over the police radio that "a male standing in the parking lot pointed a rifle at them as they drove past him."

At approximately 1:27 p.m., both officers exited their vehicles and took cover behind parked vehicles. They communicated over the radio that Khorshahian continued to point a firearm at them; one officer said he was unsure if it was a rifle or a "pellet gun."

At approximately 1:28 p.m., Khorshahian yelled at the officers that he wanted them to shoot him. The officers continued to give verbal commands.

At 1:29 p.m., an officer reported "shots fired" over the police radio, and that Khorshahian was "down." Medics were called to the scene.

Officers began to render medical aid to Khorshahian at 1:30 p.m.

At approximately 1:48 p.m., Khorshahian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Subsequent confirmation through the investigation revealed Khorshahian was carrying a BB gun.

Police body camera footage will be released within 10 business days of the incident, per APD protocol.