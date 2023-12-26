1 dead after officer-involved shooting at northeast Austin apartment complex: APD

Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in northeast Austin on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane near Dessau at The Bridge at Harris Ridge apartments complex.

Timeline of events

Here is a timeline of events, according to APD:

1:18 p.m.: APD received a gun hotshot call at 501 E Howard Lane. The caller said there was a man in the parking lot firing a rifle.

1:25 p.m.: The first officers arrived at the scene. They reported that a man was standing in the parking lot pointing a gun at them.

1:27 p.m.: Both officers exited their vehicle and took cover. The subject was still pointing the gun at them, and officers were unsure if the firearm was a rifle or a BB gun.

1:28 p.m.: The suspect yelled that he wanted officers to shoot him as he stood behind a van. Officers continued to give verbal commands for the subject to drop his weapon, identifying themselves as APD officers.

1:29 p.m.: Officers reported shots were fired, and that the suspect was down after an officer shot him.

1:30 p.m.: Officers began to render medical aid on the subject.

1:48 p.m.: Medics with ATCEMS pronounced the subject dead at the scene.

APD says the officer who shot the suspect has been with the department for four-and-a-half years.

Witnesses, neighbors react

Witnesses described seeing a man shot in the head laid out in the parking lot.

One neighbor across the street said he heard a couple of gunshots, and this is not the first time a shooting has happened at the complex.

"There's two rumors going around," Lil C, who lives in the same building as the man who was shot, said. "They say he was playing with a BB gun with kids, and someone else said he was actually pointing a gun."

"It's always nerve-wracking because you think about things like stray bullets and such," said neighbor Kelly Blume. "I also understand just living in a dense environment, these sort of things happen. I don't want any more of it to happen."

The Bridge at Harris Ridge is the same apartment complex where a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed over the summer.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Iisha Griffis)

Witness photos from the scene show multiple APD and EMS units at the apartment complex.