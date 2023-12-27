Neighbors calling for increased police presence after officer-involved shooting

Neighbors are calling for increased police patrols after an officer-involved shooting happened at an apartment complex in northwest Austin. However, the president of the Austin Police Association says that is not possible for the department right now because of its staffing crisis.

The Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments were quiet on Wednesday, but it was the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting investigation just a day prior.

"One of the officers announced that shots were fired, and the suspect was down as one of the officers had discharged his department-approved firearm at the suspect, striking him," said Interim APD Chief Robin Henderson.

Chief Henderson told the media during a press conference Tuesday afternoon the officer fired his weapon after the suspect was yelling and pointing some sort of rifle at officers. She clarified one of the officers stated he was unsure if it was a rifle or BB gun.

After being shot, the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

Neighbors say it is yet another violent incident to happen in this area.

"I'm not surprised that it would happen because it has happened before. I could definitely wish for a more peaceful street," said Kelly Blume, a resident.

Blume says she has heard gunshots in this area before and has even had to call 911 because of it.

Another neighbor who goes by the name Lil C recalls a deadly shooting that happened last summer and did not involve police. Then, Mikalah Franklin, a 14-year-old girl, was killed after being shot in the head while protecting her little brother.

He says it is time for APD to start patrolling this neighborhood.

"A bigger police presence, not just regular private security because a lot of folks, they're not scared of private security, but you get a police officer like that guy right there, they know he ain't playing around. You know, nobody wants to go to jail," said Lil C.

APA President Bullock says he has seen an increase in crime activity near the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments.

"We've had numerous incidents there in the past. I personally have been out there several times in various different capacities for SWAT callouts and, you know, other types of 911 calls," he said.

Bullock says an increase in patrol would make a difference, but admits it just is not possible right now with the department being so short staffed.

"We've seen just historically that presence, officer presence, in areas helps deter criminal activity, but, unfortunately, even if we want to be out in those areas, we just don't have the staffing to be able to do that, and so we're putting these positions where all we can do is go from one 911 call to the next," he said.