Officer-involved shooting in Bastrop County; man recovering

A man is recovering after Bastrop County deputies shot him.

On December 23, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 911 from a home off FM 969. She told dispatchers that the man she lives with, identified as 61-year-old Seth Robertson, had fired a gunshot inside their home.

When deputies arrived at the home, Robertson fired at them multiple times and deputies fired back.

OTHER NEWS FROM BASTROP COUNTY

More law enforcement was called and when they showed up, deputies say Robertson pointed his gun at them. That's when deputies shot at Robertson again, hitting him twice.

Robertson was taken into custody and is recovering in the hospital.

Officials say Robertson is expected to be charged with attempted capital murder.