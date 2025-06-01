Austin officer-involved shooting: Suspect hospitalized

article

The Brief An officer-involved shooting took place in North Austin late Saturday after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Police said the suspect crashed the stolen car, then shot at an officer; the officer returned fire, injuring the suspect, who is now in custody. No officers were injured; one person from a vehicle hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries.



An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Austin late Saturday night.

Officer-involved Shooting

What we know:

Late Saturday night in the 700 block of West Anderson Lane service road, Austin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the officer initiated a pursuit.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was not involved. One person from that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle shot at an officer, police officials say. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect in the clavicle. Officials say the driver followed commands after being shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries and is in police custody.

No officers were injured in this shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Austin Police are investigating.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials did not release the name of the suspect.