Austin officer-involved shooting: Suspect hospitalized
AUSTIN - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Austin late Saturday night.
Officer-involved Shooting
What we know:
Late Saturday night in the 700 block of West Anderson Lane service road, Austin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and the officer initiated a pursuit.
A short time later, the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was not involved. One person from that vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
After the crash, the driver of the stolen vehicle shot at an officer, police officials say. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect in the clavicle. Officials say the driver followed commands after being shot.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for their injuries and is in police custody.
No officers were injured in this shooting.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Austin Police are investigating.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement officials did not release the name of the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.