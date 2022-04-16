Two Austin officers on bike patrol hit by suspected drunk driver

Two Austin police officers who were on bike patrol in downtown Austin were struck by a suspected drunk driver, says APD.

The officers were struck in the 600 block of 7th Street near Red River Street around 2:50 a.m. Saturday and transported to the hospital. APD says their injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Chief Joseph Chacon tweeted about the incident, reminding the community not to drink and drive. "Please pray for their quick recovery, and a reminder to always have a plan to get home if you’ve been drinking," he said.

There is currently no information on the driver or if any charges have been filed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

