Heat Advisory issued for Central Texas for Monday, June 6

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several Central Texas counties.

The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Counties under the advisory include:

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 105 degrees across the I-35 corridor and Hill Country. The Rio Grande Plains is expected to see highs between 105-110.

Hot temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses. It is important to take precautions to stay safe. Click here to view heat safety tips.

This week will be the hottest week of the year thus far for Central Texas.