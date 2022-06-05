Central Texas to experience hottest week of the year so far

The hottest week of 2022 is expected to begin this Monday, June 6, the same day the City of Austin enters Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

Parts of Texas to the west of the US 281 corridor will see triple digit temperatures before the Austin area, as early as Saturday evening.

While temperatures should remain several degrees below heat advisory criteria in the Rio Grande Plains (where higher thresholds are in place), a few isolated locations in Atascosa, Frio, Medina, and Uvalde counties may briefly touch the lower 103 degree benchmark that would necessitate the issuance of a heat advisory.

The Central Texas area could see elevated heat indices and near record temperatures as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs could top 109 degrees in the areas near Eagle Pass and Del Rio to start the week.

Austin will see high temperatures between 99-101 Monday to Wednesday, and highs between 100-102 through Friday.

Some relief will be given to the southwestern area of the state, with temperatures cooling by a few degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. The NWS says Friday will bring yet another round of near record heat, bringing temperatures in the area back up to 104.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year, according to the NWS.

To stay safe amid the upcoming heat wave, review the following tips:

Check on high-risk individuals

Young children and infants are vulnerable to heat-related illness and death due to their bodies being less able to adapt to heat than adults.

Older adults, especially those with pre-existing diseases, those taking certain medications and those living alone or with limited mobility can experience multiple adverse effects due to high heat .

Those with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health issue during a heat wace than healthier individuals.

Pregnant woman are also at a higher risk as high heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, infant mortality and congenial cataracts.

Vehicle safety

According to the NWS, a reported 25 children died in hot cars in 2020. It is never safe to leave a child, disabled person, or pet locked in a car. Objects struck by the sun's shortwave radiation heat the adjacent air by conduction and convection, which is very efficient at warming air trapping within a vehicle. Object like a car dashboard or seat can reach temperatures in the range of 180-200 degrees.

The National Safety Council offers a free online course to educate yourself about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars. Click here to take the course.

It is also important to lock your cars, especially if you have a toddler. Even if the car is in your own driveway, it should be locked, as children can wander off and lock themselves inside a hot vehicle.

Outdoor activities

If you work at on outdoor job site, or plan to take part in any outdoor summer recreational activities, it's important to take the following precautions to avoid any heat-related illness.

Wear light, loose fitting clothing

Stay hydrated

Take breaks in the shade

During excessive heat, avoid heavy lifting and direct sunlight

Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat exhaustion

Pet heat safety

Austin Pets Alive! offers numerous tips on how to keep your furry friend safe during hot weather events. High heat can lead to dehydration and even death in some cases.

Check the pavement before going on a walk: placing your hand on pavement can be a good indicator of wether the ground is too hot for your pet. If it is too hot for you, it's too hot for them!

Keep your pet hydrated: make sure your pet is drinking plenty of water and has it available to them when doing outdoor activities. Letting your pet swim is also a good, quick way to let them cool off.

Monitor your pets tongue and eyes: Red eyes and your dogs tongue hanging far out of its mouth is an indication of overheating.

Limit outdoor activity during high heat: take your pet for a walk in a shaded area or during the evening rather than midday.

View more summer safety tips for pet owners here.