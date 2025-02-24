City of Austin considers on-demand rideshare app for parks, recreation centers

The Brief The City of Austin is considering plans to develop an on-demand transit system similar to rideshare apps The system would provide public transportation to local parks and recreational centers



What they're saying:

The recommendation for a citywide on-demand micro-transit system was brought forward in a Parks and Recreation board meeting Monday night by Friends of the Parks of Austin President Larry Akers.

"There is a proposal before you to endorse that idea. Basically, we are talking about a fleet of vans which can be summoned like an Uber ride and dispatched to coordinate shared rides efficiently around town," says Friends of the Parks of Austin President Larry Akers.

According to the draft, the shared ride van service can be booked online or by making a phone call, providing direct transit from the riders’ location to major city parks or recreational centers.

"Not just in the kinds of zones that pick up offers but citywide anywhere in the city, so we would have a system that could get people from where they are to where they want to go on public transit," says Akers.

Akers says the method of transportation will reduce the parking demand.

"I go down to Zilker park on any pretty day. I see people trolling the parking lot looking for a space to park, and I think wouldn't it be cool if we could get these people down here without their cars. It would be a great idea for people with disabilities," says Akers.

The outline shows plans to navigate the partnership with CapMetro.

"This is a system that works in other cities. The city of Arlington's entire public transit system is on-demand van service is very successful. And now CapMetro is interested in this as well. They are currently engaged in planning to do the modeling city-wide on demand in conjunction with the best rapid transit as part of their transit plan 2035," says Akers.

The draft states the fare should be affordable for all citizens.

"It is a system that can help us get to our park resources from where people are coming, and I hope you will endorse that idea," says Akers.

What's next:

If the board does approve the transit plan, the next step would be a vote by the Austin City Council.