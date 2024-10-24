Austin pedestrian killed in crash with 18-wheeler in New Braunfels

The brief Pedestrian killed in crash with 18-wheeler in New Braunfels. No charges expected to be filed against driver of 18-wheeler.



An Austin pedestrian was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in New Braunfels.

The City of New Braunfels said on Oct. 24, around 9:15 a.m., the police and fire departments responded to the 6000 block of I-35 south due to a crash between an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian.

When first responders arrived, they found 31-year-old Austin Michael Arp, of Austin, dead from his injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, and no charges are expected to be filed.

This incident remains under investigation.