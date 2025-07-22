Austin Pets Alive! encouraging people to adopt after taking in over 700 animals during floods

article

Austin Pets Alive! is encouraging the public to adopt pets in need during PetSmart Charities week and National Adoption Week.

National Adoption Week is from July 21-27.

When is the adoption event?

Since the devastating floods hit Central Texas this month, APA! has taken in over 700 pets. This week, they are teaming up with PetSmart.

You can go to their adoption event at the Research Blvd. and Round Rock PetSmart stores to spend time with pets of all ages, breeds, and temperaments.

Below is when and where the adoption events will be taking place:

PetSmart at Research Blvd., 11150 Research Blvd Svrd SB, #100, from July 25-27 from noon to 3 p.m.

PetSmart at Round Rock, 2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Pad E, on July 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

To view all available pets for adoption, click here.

What they're saying:

"Every pet we place into a loving home is a step forward for our entire community," said Luis Sanchez, Director of PR at Austin Pets Alive!. "We’re proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to help more families connect with pets who need them. This partnership creates an easy, welcoming path to adoption, and at a time when hundreds of animals are waiting for homes after the recent floods, it couldn’t be more vital. These events enable us to do what we do best: find animals loving homes."

"Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support," said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. "Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as Austin Pets Alive!, whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love."