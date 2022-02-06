Austin Pets Alive! in need of bottled water for dogs, cats

Austin Pets Alive! is asking for donations of bottled water for their dogs and cats.

APA! says that while the citywide boil water notice is in place in Austin, they are asking the public to consider dropping off bottled water at their clinic.

Water can be dropped off on Feb. 6 before 6 p.m. in front of the clinic at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez, Bldg C.

Citywide boil water notice in effect

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Citywide precautionary boil water notice issued for Austin

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter