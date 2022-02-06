Austin Pets Alive! in need of bottled water for dogs, cats
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! is asking for donations of bottled water for their dogs and cats.
APA! says that while the citywide boil water notice is in place in Austin, they are asking the public to consider dropping off bottled water at their clinic.
Water can be dropped off on Feb. 6 before 6 p.m. in front of the clinic at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez, Bldg C.
Citywide boil water notice in effect
Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.
In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.
Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6
Travis County Expo Center
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center
- Address: 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Austin Water North Service Center
- Address: 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
- Hours: Open 24 Hours
- NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.
Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Address: 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717
- Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
