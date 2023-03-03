Austin Pets Alive! looking to house over 126 puppies during 'Mutt Madness'

Austin Pets Alive! is looking to house over 126 pups during its Mutt Madness program this month.

APA! is waiving all adoption fees for pups aged six months or younger at their adoption center or in foster homes. However, spay/neuter surgery deposits still apply.

The adoption program will run from March 3-13.

Anyone interested in adopting a puppy from APA! can go to their Town Lake location, 1156 W Cesar Chavez St., which is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. APA! will have matchmakers ready to pair people with a puppy.