Austin Pets Alive! helps rescue 60 animals from euthanasia lists

article

Austin Pets Alive!, Dog Is My CoPilot, and Wondercide helped 60 cats and dogs find homes.

The organizations are preparing life-saving transport for 30 cats and 30 dogs who were previously on euthanasia lists from Texas shelters outside of Austin.

The mission of APA! is to promote and provide the resources, education and programs needed to eliminate the killing of animals. This approach imminently reduces the risk of needless euthanization.

"In addition to taking in 425 pets this year from Austin Animal Center, and helping the kittens, cats, puppies and dogs with medical and behavioral challenges, we also help other Texas-based shelters who have animals at risk of being euthanized," said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!. "APA! is a globally unique organization and along with our national division, American Pets Alive!, we are able to assist animals at Texas shelters with few resources to other shelters in the United States that match APA!’s commitment to not euthanizing pets that are healthy or treatable. We transport only to shelters able to commit to adopting out the pets we send or returning them to APA!."

APA! coordinates transportation assistance for adoptable cats and dogs from outside Austin, primarily from shelters with few resources. APA! provides medical exams and vaccinations for the animals before they leave Texas for other shelters.

Cats and dogs from the following shelters will be departing from Million Air Airport Tuesday morning: Del Rio Animal Services, Bryan Animal Shelter, Mission Animal Control, SPCA of Polk County, San Angelo Animal Services/Concho Valley Paws, Laredo Animal Care Services, Pecos Animal Shelter, Cleburne Animal Services, Erath County Animal Shelter, Alpine Animal Shelter, Harlingen Humane Society.

The following shelters will be receiving the cats and dogs and finding loving homes: Idaho Humane Society (Boise, ID), Bounce Animal Rescue (Fort Collins, CO), Animal Friends Alliance (Fort Collins, CO), Kootenai Humane Society (Hayden, ID), Black Dog Animal Rescue (Cheyenne, WY).

Advertisement

To learn more about APA!, click here.