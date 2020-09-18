Austin Pets Alive! to hold first-ever drive-thru pet food bank

Austin Pets Alive! is hosting its first-ever drive-thru pet food bank this weekend.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Austin High School. Attendees are asked to wear a face-covering at all times.

APA! is expected to hand out 4,400 pounds of free cat and dog food to pet owners in need.

Katera Berent with APA! says the pet food bank is in lieu of the organization's annual "No-Kill Anniversary Party."

"This No-Kill Anniversary Party is something we put on every year to celebrate no-kill in Austin and this year we can't gather together like we normally do celebrate, so instead of that we want to give back to the community to keep no-kill happening," Berent said. "We know that this is a challenge on the horizon for no-kill as a whole. Keeping pets in their homes is very important, so hopefully giving back some pet food will help."

Austin Pets Alive! is also taking donations and continues to do adoptions as well. For more information on adoptable pets, click here.

