Austin Pets Alive! opens new thrift store in Pflugerville

Austin Pets Alive! opened a new thrift store in Pflugerville, the animal welfare organization's fifth store in central Texas.

The new store, located at 15803 Windermere Dr. in Pflugerville, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

This is the organization's fifth store in central Texas, and the first in Pflugerville.

In February, the organization welcomed its first location in Williamson County, opening a thrift store in Round Rock.

All net proceeds from thrift store locations directly support Austin Pets Alive!'s lifesaving programs, as well as the animals in the organization's care.

"We are thrilled to join the Pflugerville community with our ‘Pfifth’ thrift store," says Derrick Ernst, Retail Operations Manager at Austin Pets Alive!. "Our thrift stores play a big role in helping fund our shelter, so guests help save lives when they shop."