Expand / Collapse search

Austin Pets Alive! opens new thrift store in Pflugerville

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2024 1:35pm CDT
Pflugerville
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! opened a new thrift store in Pflugerville, the animal welfare organization's fifth store in central Texas.

The new store, located at 15803 Windermere Dr. in Pflugerville, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

This is the organization's fifth store in central Texas, and the first in Pflugerville.

MORE STORIES

Austin Pets Alive! opens new store in WilCo

Austin Pets Alive is opening the doors to yet another thrift store. This one, however, will be the first to reach Williamson County.

In February, the organization welcomed its first location in Williamson County, opening a thrift store in Round Rock.

All net proceeds from thrift store locations directly support Austin Pets Alive!'s lifesaving programs, as well as the animals in the organization's care.

"We are thrilled to join the Pflugerville community with our ‘Pfifth’ thrift store," says Derrick Ernst, Retail Operations Manager at Austin Pets Alive!. "Our thrift stores play a big role in helping fund our shelter, so guests help save lives when they shop." 