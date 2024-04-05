Austin Pets Alive! employees in process of forming largest animal shelter union in nation

Employees at Austin Pets Alive! have filed a petition to form what would be the largest animal shelter union in the country, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

"We really just want a seat at the table," said Ellis Avallone, an APA! Employee. "We want to make sure that the people who will have their hands on the animals, the people who are working with our animals, are able to advocate for and decide on what we do for the animals and how we care for the animals."

The Austin Pets Allied Workers union is hoping to move forward and begin negotiations over working conditions and pay.

"The living conditions of our animals are our working conditions," said Ryan Martinez, an APA! Employee. "And we also recognize that the people who should be making calls on how to work with our animals are the people who work with our animals."

In October, the IAM, the trade union overseeing the APA! workers' union, organized animal shelter workers in Chicago.

"Austin Pets Alive! is aware that some of our employees have filed a petition for an election with the National Labor Relations Board," said a spokesperson for APA! "We respect our employees’ rights under the law, but otherwise, we do not comment on ongoing employment matters."

APA! workers have asked that APA! management voluntarily recognize the union. If APA! does not, employees will hold an election.