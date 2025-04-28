Woman killed at North Austin encampment identified: APD

The Brief A woman killed at an Austin encampment was identified APD said the woman was shot several times on April 25 near 506 E Rundberg Lane A suspect is not yet in custody



A woman shot and killed at a North Austin encampment on Friday has been identified, police said.

A suspect is not yet in custody.

What we know:

Austin police said on April 25, around 11:29 p.m., Austin 911 received multiple calls that a shooting happened in the woods near 506 E Rundberg Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in front of the car wash. Her boyfriend carried her from the camp in the woods to the car wash.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Gabrielle Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation showed Williams was next to her tent in the woods with her boyfriend when she was shot several times.

What we don't know:

Police said a suspect shot Williams in the woods. The suspect is not in custody at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.