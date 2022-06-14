Man wanted for strangling ex-girlfriend in police custody

article

The Austin Police Department says it has taken a man wanted for strangling his ex-girlfriend into custody.

Police announced just before 10 a.m. on June 14 that 36-year-old Jason Alex Latzko was taken into custody.

APD's Family Violence Unit issued a request for the public to help find Latzko on June 8.

Latzko has a prior record with APD and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for strangling his ex-girlfriend. His ex-girlfriend is alive and recovering.

Police did not provide any further details.