Austin police arrest 24-year-old suspect for series of aggravated robberies

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) Robbery Unit has arrested 24-year-old Carlos Saucedo for the series of aggravated robberies that occurred in late September to October in northeast Austin.

Police had alerted the public about the series of aggravated robberies in October and noted that the suspect's motive appeared to be sexual in nature and escalating. The aggravated robbery locations also all happened in close proximity to each other.

A summary of each robbery is listed below:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Police say on September 22 at around 7:56 a.m. a woman was returning from her child's school and was walking alone in the 1600 block of Rutland Drive when a suspect walking by inappropriately touched her. The suspect then grabbed the woman by the arm, threatened her with a knife, and demanded her property.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 20-25 years old

Approximately 5’3", thin build and facial stubble

Wearing black t-shirt, black shorts, black baseball cap (no markings on clothes)

Monday, October 11, 2021

On October 11, police say that at around 8:10 a.m. a woman was walking to her child's school in the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive when a man approached her with a knife and then demanded her personal items. The suspect reportedly then said he would return the items in return for sex.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old

Approximately 5’3" – 5’5", thin mustache, light stubble, medium length black hair

Wearing black hoodie, black baseball cap, black pants

Thursday, October 14, 2021

At 11:03 a.m. on October 14, police say a woman was with her child in the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Northgate Boulevard when a man walked in performing a sexual act. The suspect demanded personal items from the woman and threatened to hurt her and take her child.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old

Approximately 5’1", thin build, clean-shaven face, well-groomed

Wearing red t-shirt, black shorts, white and black baseball cap

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter