Austin police arrest suspect for fatal shooting in East Austin

The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for the murder of Ehh Tee Cha on June 24, 2021. Frank Williams, 53, was arrested on June 28 and charged with 1st-degree murder, and is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

He is currently in the custody in the Travis County Jail.

According to police, they were called to the 7200 block of East Meadow Bend Drive, near Loyola Lane and Decker Lane, around 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 for reports of shots fired. The caller told police that her boyfriend had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a parked vehicle with a single Asian male occupant in the driver's seat who was unresponsive. Officers removed the driver from the vehicle and observed that he had suffered several gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers quickly began to perform life-saving measures on the victim but Ehh Tee Cha succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:13 a.m., according to police.

While speaking with witnesses, detectives learned that the suspect involved in the shooting of Tee had exchanged gunfire with a friend of the victim who heard the shots coming from inside the victim's car.

Frank Williams had allegedly fled the scene and was later found with multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence, according to police. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Frank Williams is allegedly responsible for the murder of Ehh Tee Cha on June 24, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

