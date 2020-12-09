Austin police asking for help to solve 2013 homicide cold case

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help to solve a cold case. Police are looking to identify the suspect who shot and killed Roberto Reyna in East Austin in 2013.

APD investigators say they've spoken with witnesses, family members, and those who knew Reyna in an effort to identify the suspect but as of right now all known leads have been exhausted.

The shooting happened on Reyna's 36th birthday on July 19, 2013 at around 12:40 a.m. Police say they responded to the 3500 block of Gonzales Street and found Reyna in the living room of his grandmother's home. Reyna was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries at just before 1:30 a.m.

A family member told police that he and Reyna were swimming in the pool behind the home when a vehicle pulled up in front. He said the suspect got out of the vehicle and walked toward the back yard. Reyna spoke with the suspect for several minutes before the family member says the suspect produced a gun and fired at Reyna.

The family member and Reyna went inside the home and that's where Reyna collapsed.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’7” and 5’9”

He was bald or had very short hair at the time of the shooting

Medium build

Last seen wearing a knee-length, black t-shirt and dark blue jeans

Reyna owned an upholstery shop and spent time teaching his younger cousins about the craft. He was planning to get a degree in business. At the time of his death, his family was looking forward to a trip to the lake the following day in celebration of Reyna's birthday.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Individuals may also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.