Austin police cadets join Chief Chacon for traditional Chief's Run

The Austin Police Department's 144th cadet class is preparing to be sworn in. On January 25, 66 cadets joined APD Chief Joseph Chacon and APD assistant chiefs for the traditional Chief's Run.

The run began at the Austin-American Statesman parking lot in South Austin. It ended at the State Capitol Peace Officers Memorial where cadets read out the names of past officers killed in the line of duty.

"Growing up, I've seen a lot of negative in our society. And I think there's something that's called me to want to help people. And it's something that's I've had to trust and endured to be willing to do that; even if it means paying the ultimate sacrifice honestly," says Austin police cadet Christian Adame.

Graduation for the 144th cadet class is set for January 28.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter