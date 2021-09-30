Austin Police Department mourns loss of senior police officer

The Austin Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer.

Senior Police Officer Jon Oldham died unexpectedly on September 23 from apparent natural causes.

Oldham began his APD career in December 2002 and was commissioned in June 2003.

Funeral services for Oldham will be held on September 30 in Killeen. He will be buried with police honors in Belton.

Oldham is survived by his wife, Shellie, and two children, Zachary and Julie.

Austin Cops 4 Charities is accepting donations for Oldham's family. You can get more information here.

