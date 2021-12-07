Austin Police Department mourns passing of Sr. Officer Eric Lindsey

The Austin Police Department is mourning the passing of one of its officers.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon announced on social media that Sr. Police Officer Eric Lindsey passed away on December 5 after a "prolonged, valiant fight against a medical condition, with family surrounding him."

APD says SPO Lindsey served the community for more than 20 years with the department.

Lindsey is survived by his wife and 7-year-old son. Officials say funeral and visitation arrangements will be released at a later time.

