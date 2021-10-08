Austin Police Department names first Asian-American woman commander

The Austin Police Department has named its first Asian-American woman commander.

Commander Eve Stephens began her career at APD as an officer and moved up the ranks. She's also spent time working with APD's Academy.

Stephens says she knows it's a challenging time for officers around the country but that she hopes potential recruits see how rewarding a career in law enforcement can be. She says she also hopes her career path will inspire other Asian-Americans and women.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a social media post that he was "incredibly proud" of Commander Stephens.

